Italian F3 & Carrera Cup Champion to race in Hungary

Ferrara deputises for Le Mans-bound Briton Oli Webb

Fourth driver to race Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris in 2021

Luigi Ferrara will become the latest driver to make his PURE ETCR debut with Romeo Ferraris-M1RA when he joins the team for Race HU this weekend at the Hungaroring.

The Italian, 39, will substitute for regular driver Oli Webb, who is competing at the clashing le Mans 24 Hours, and brings a wealth of experience of high-powered, rear-wheel-drive racing cars to the table.

A champion in both his national Formula 3 and Porsche Carrera Cup series, Ferrara made his touring car debut in the Superstars International Series, in which his rivals included the Romeo Ferraris-M1RA Team Principal Michela Cerruti and Technical Director Mario Ferraris.

A regular winner in both Superstars and the Italian GT Championship, Ferrara raced the Romeo Ferraris-built Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2018 and has most recently competed in Euro NASCAR.

Ferrara, who has had a one-day test at Varano as preparation for the event – joins Romeo Ferraris-M1RA regulars Luca Filippi and Rodrigo Baptista, plus Philipp Eng – who made a sensational debut in Copenhagen last time out to claim King of the Weekend status.

Luigi Ferrara said: “I’m really happy to join Romeo Ferraris-M1RA for PURE ETCR Race HU. I wish to thank Michela [Cerruti – Team Principal] and Mario [Ferraris – Technical Director] for this chance and I hope to reward their trust with great performances on track. I know the team well as I raced already in the 2018 FIA WTCR season’s finale; the same year I fought for the TCR Italy title with the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris. The Hungaroring is a nice track and it will be fun to drive it with the Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris. I had the chance to test the car during one day at Varano, and the feeling was great. High temperatures will be an important factor to consider, but let’s make it”.

