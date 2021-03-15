Mads Würtz Schmidt wins Stage 6 of the Tirreno-Adriatico Tadej Pogačar retains the Maglia Azzurra

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) has won the sixth stage of the 56th edition of the Race of the Two Seas, Castelraimondo – Lido di Fermo (169km), ahead of breakaway companions Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) and Simone Velasco (Gazprom Rusvelo). Tadej Pogačar, who arrived with the peloton at 01’09”, retains the lead of the General Classification and wears the Maglia Azzurra.

STAGE RESULT

1 – Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation), 169km in 3h42’09”, average speed 45.645kph

2 – Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) s.t.

3 – Simone Velasco (Gazprom Rusvelo) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates)

2 – Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) at 1’15”

3 – Mikel Landa (Bahrain – Victorious) at 3’00”

The leaders and Mad’s quote

Maglia Azzurra (blue), General Classification Leader, sponsored by Sara Assicurazioni – Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), General Individual Classification by Points Leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) Maglia Verde (green), King of the Mountains Classification Leader, sponsored by Enel – Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) Maglia Bianca (white), Young Rider General Classification Leader, sponsored by Sportful – Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Mads Würtz Schmidt, said: “I am extremely happy, after 5 years as a pro rider I’ve finally managed to win in the WordTour: it is incredible! On the last lap, I understood that we would make it and, with my breakaway companions, we cooperated until the final sprint. I want to thank my team, we came into this event with a plan to race in an aggressive way.”

