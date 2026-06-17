Toyota emerged on top of a titanic tussle for supremacy in the 94th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend, as the Japanese marque defeated BMW and Cadillac to return to the top step of the rostrum at La Sarthe for the first time in four years.

A record-breaking crowd of 350,105 trackside fans were treated to the most competitive and compelling edition of the twice-round-the-clock contest in recent memory, with just 10.913 seconds separating the winner from second place – the closest outright finish in FIA World Endurance Championship history.

The foundations for Toyota’s sixth success at Le Mans were laid in the opening half-hour, when – much like BMW on its way to its breakthrough victory at Spa-Francorchamps last month – the multiple world champion rolled the dice by going off-strategy to put its cars in clean air. From a lowly 14th and 15th on the grid in the headlining Hypercar category, that bold call catapulted them firmly into contention.

For the majority of the race, it was the #8 Toyota TR010 Hybrid – which prevailed in the 2026 FIA WEC curtain-raising contest at Imola in April – that looked most likely to scoop the spoils, as Brendon Hartley, Ryō Hirakawa and Sébastien Buemi produced a stellar performance to overhaul the #12 Cadillac and #20 BMW and put themselves in prime position to triumph.

The second of two safety car periods on Sunday morning, however – required to carry out barrier repairs following a hefty crash for Ayhancan Güven in the Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3 class Porsche – brought the sister #7 Toyota piloted by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries back into contention, after picking up a slow puncture at the beginning of the fourth hour and having to rectify a driveshaft sensor issue that dropped it down the order.

From that moment, it was game on, sparking a spectacular four-way fight to the chequered flag between the two Toyotas, the #12 Cadillac and the #20 BMW. A combination of Kobayashi’s scintillating raw speed, de Vries’ incisive overtakes – including a bold pass on Norman Nato into Mulsanne Corner – and a slice of good fortune with regard to the timing of a late Full Course Yellow was in the end what made the difference for the #7 crew.

Kobayashi duly crossed the finish line first to secure Toyota’s 51st FIA WEC victory in its 102nd start – reinstating its astonishing 50 per cent strike rate – and vault the brand to the top of both the Manufacturers’ and Drivers’ title tables.

“It’s hard to put into words,” reflected Conway. “To win here is always incredible because it’s such a tough race, and our opposition was super-tough as well. There were moments where every competitor was strong. I think even until the last two or three hours, we didn’t really know what was going to happen.

“Robin [Frijns] made it super-tense for the last 30 minutes and I think Nyck [de Vries] was closing his eyes for the last hour and hiding. I was pacing around in the drivers’ room and had about 15 toilet breaks in the last 30 minutes! But we got through it, we did the job and we’re here. It was an amazing effort, so huge credit to everybody involved.”

The Spa-winning #20 BMW of Frijns, René Rast and Sheldon van der Linde – the early race leader thanks to an aggressive opening stint by the German – didn’t ultimately have an answer to Toyota’s pace, but the runner-up laurels nonetheless represented the Bavarian marque’s first overall podium at La Sarthe since its famous win back in 1999.

The #8 Toyota drivers rounded out the rostrum positions ahead of the #12 Cadillac V-Series.R, shared by Nato, Will Stevens and Louis Delétraz, with the trio left to rue a drive-through penalty for a ‘slow zone’ infringement on Sunday morning and two emergency pit-stops that arguably denied the GM-owned marque a maiden La Sarthe success.

The sister #38 Cadillac – shared by local hero Sébastien Bourdais, Hyperpole pace-setter Jack Aitken and two-time Le Mans winner Earl Bamber – was firmly in the hunt for honours until it lost seven laps to a power steering issue at mid-distance and later retired.

There was to be no fairytale fourth consecutive victory, meanwhile, for defending race-winner Ferrari, with the three 499P Hypercars never truly in the mix. The #51 was the best of the Italian cars at the chequered flag, in fifth place, while the sister #50 entry was one of the category’s four retirements. – www.fia.com

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