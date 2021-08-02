MAGELEC Propulsion providing EDUs for all PURE ETCR competitors

Multi-year deal means enhanced brand visibility and activation for MAGELEC

World’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series started in June

PURE ETCR is delighted to announce that, following an agreement between WSC Group and MAGELEC Propulsion, every car competing in PURE ETCR is being powered by Electric Drivetrain Units (EDUs) provided by the powertrain specialists.

As part of a further multi-year agreement with Eurosport Events – the PURE ETCR promoter – MAGELEC Propulsion will receive enhanced visibility and promotion through the series, including featuring its branding on all competing cars.

MAGELEC Propulsion, a division of Omni Powertrain, provides the EDU for the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series, which began in June at Autodromo Vallelunga, Italy.

Founded in 2014 to focus specifically on the development of axial flux electric powertrains, MAGELEC Propulsion has technology centres in the USA, Italy and China.

It combines cutting-edge axial flux motor technology with some of the industry’s most outstanding engineering minds with a focus on speed-to-market, and has already derived a complete family of electric machines.

MAGELEC Propulsion-supplied powertrains feature on each of the competing cars in PURE ETCR this year, a series that features some of the world’s top touring car talent, including Jean-Karl Vernay, Augusto Farfus and Mattias Ekström.

Xavier Gavory, PURE ETCR Series Director, said: “We are delighted that PURE ETCR’s competitors are being powered by MAGELEC Propulsion-supplied powertrains. Nobody has more experience of developing powertrains for the ETCR platform than MAGELEC Propulsion and both their equipment and expertise is already part of the DNA of all the cars that are battling this year. It’s of critical importance for a new series – and especially one that is pioneering new technology – to have strong, reliable engineering and manufacturing, and MAGELEC Propulsion’s reputation gives us and our competing teams and manufacturers a lot of confidence in this area as the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series continues to grow and prepares for its evolution into the FIA eTouring Car World Cup in 2022.”

Craig Daniel, CEO and Founder of MAGELEC Propulsion, said: “We are honoured to be the powertrain technology partner to the ETCR family and to power every car in PURE ETCR. MAGELEC Propulsion designs and manufacturers lightweight, high-torque axial flux (aka ‘pancake’) electric motors and power electronics packaged with Omni Gear transmission systems. We have created a robust 500 kW torque-vectoring drive unit that maximises the tractive force and acceleration capabilities for the ETCR platform. The engaging PURE ETCR race format is a fantastic demonstration of electric vehicle technology and demonstrates the compelling performance they deliver.”

