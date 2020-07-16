Malaysia will play Bahrain in a friendly on 2 October 2020 – provided they get the green light from the government to make the trip.

With Malaysia due to play the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 8 October 2020 in their sixth game of Group G of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the friendly against the higher-ranked Bahrain side will give Tan Cheng Hoe’s men with just the right experience.

“The FA of Malaysia (FAM) and also the FA of Bahrain (BFA) had only recently reached an agreement to play a game there in Bahrain. But this will all depend on whether we get the green light from the government to take the flight there,” said Stuart Ramalingam, the General Secretary of the FAM.

“National coach Tan Cheng Hoe will probably call for a centralized training camp a week before the trip to Bahrain.”

After the match against the UAE on 8 October 2020, the Malaysians will take on Vietnam at home at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on 13 October 2020.

Their final game of the qualifiers will be against Thailand on 17 November 2020.

