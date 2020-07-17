The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) are hoping for the return to action of Women’s Football – considering that they have set the target of qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

With Australia and New Zealand announced as the hosts for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 recently, the expansion to 36 teams from the previous 24 teams has given hope that the Philippines might yet earn one of the tickets.

“We are hoping for the return of Women’s football,” added PFF General Secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes recently.

“The next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 will feature 36 teams instead of 24 teams and this will serve as inspiration for the Philippine Women’s National Team which almost made it to the last Women’s World Cup held in France in 2019.”

The qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will start in 2021 and ends in 2022.

Football in the Philippines has been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

