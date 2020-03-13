Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, the President of the Malaysia Football League (MFL) announced this morning that all matches in the Malaysian League will be postponed from next week onwards.

Matches that have been scheduled for tomorrow and Sunday will still be played but without spectators.

This follows the consultations that were carried out with the Malaysia Ministry of Health (KKM), National Sports Council (MSN) and also the National Institute of Sports (ISN).

“All matches that which have been scheduled for this weekend will still be played but behind closed doors. From Monday onwards, all games under MFL, the FA of Malaysia (FAM) and also affiliates will be postponed to a later date,” said Hamidin.