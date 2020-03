Lee Zii Jia smashes his way to the semifinals of the All England this evening when he tamed former world champion Chen Long of China at the Arena Birmingham.

The young 21-year-old Malaysian put down the tournament third seed Chen Long in straight set 21-12, 21-18 in 49 minutes to book his place in the next round.

His next opponent in the final four would either be second seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark or seventh seed Shi Yuqi of China.