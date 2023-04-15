It was blink-and-you-miss-it stuff to end the first day of action at COTA as the fastest riders on the planet attacked the track in Texas to secure Q2 spots for their chance of pole position in the Tissot Sprint and main race.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) drew first blood and came scarily close to lap record pace on a day with ever-changing circuit conditions. The Spaniard snatched the top spot from the top dog Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), as Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) excelled in the Americas once again putting his Honda in 3rd spot.