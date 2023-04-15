PDRM head coach Azzmi Aziz heaved a huge sigh of relief last night after his team exited the second round of the FA Cup 2023 following their 3-0 loss to JDT.

Azzmi said that playing at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium was always going to be difficult and he was expecting a torrid night.

But in spite of the loss, he is satisfied that his chargers gave a good account of themselves.

“We were expecting a difficult night where the idea was to reduce the goal deficit and that is a realistic target because we have seen great teams suffer by five or six goals here,” said Azzmi.

“But JDT’s early goal disrupted our game plan. However, the lads raised the level of their game in the second half and we did not concede any after the break.

“That was a positive development.”

Defending champions JDT progressed to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup 2023 off goals from Bergson Da Silva (3rd and 12th minute) and Leandro Velazquez (27th minute).

