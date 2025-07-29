Rugby fans in Australia and across the globe can now start to plan their Rugby World Cup experience, as the ticketing programme for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 was unveiled at an event organised in Sydney.

Rugby fans in Australia and across the globe can now start to plan their Rugby World Cup experience, as the ticketing programme for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 was unveiled at an event organised in Sydney. With fans placed firmly at the heart of the process, the ticketing programme embodies a new era of openness and inclusivity, ensuring the game’s biggest stage is open to all.

In total, over 2.5 million tickets will be made available for this expanded edition, more than any previous Men’s Rugby World Cup, reflecting the ambition to deliver a tournament that is truly for everyone. Whether it’s a lifelong supporter, a family discovering the tournament together, or visitors experiencing rugby on Australian soil for the first time, everyone will have the opportunity to be part of this iconic moment and global celebration.

Making the tournament as accessible as possible for everyone has been a key focus, with ticket prices for adults starting from just AUD$40 for pool matches, and $65 to watch the Wallabies in their home tournament. More than one million tickets will be available for under $100 across every stage of the tournament, ensuring all budgets are catered for.

Families have also been a core priority, with children’s tickets starting at $20 available for all matches except the semi-finals and the final. The aim is to encourage families to enjoy world-class rugby in an unforgettable setting, creating lifelong memories. Children under two can attend RWC matches for free.

FIRST TICKETS ON SALE IN FEBRUARY 2026

Fans will have two initial opportunities to secure their place at the tournament’s 11th edition, with the first tickets going on sale next year following the release of the much-anticipated match schedule in January 2026.

First, in February 2026, a closed presale will open for fans who have registered their interest before the end of January 2026 at rugbyworldcup.com/2027. All matches and all price categories will be available during this presale and fans are encouraged to register to give themselves the best chance to secure tickets.

Then, in May 2026, a three-week general application phase will open to all supporters worldwide, offering the chance to request tickets for any match with a ballot system implemented for oversubscribed price categories to ensure fairness.

INTRODUCING THE NEW SUPERFAN PASS

For the most passionate supporters, Rugby World Cup 2027 is introducing the Superfan Pass – a brand-new offer providing guaranteed access to tickets for those who want to lock in their tournament plans early. Priced at AUD$750, each Pass brings certainty and allows the holder to buy up to four tickets per match for any of the tournament’s 52 matches, including the opening match in Perth, and the final in Sydney. The lucky Superfans will have guaranteed access to purchase their tickets ahead of any other sales windows within a total limit of 52 tickets across the tournament. Match tickets are not included in the price of a Superfan Pass.

A strictly limited release of just 2,027 Superfan Passes will go on sale at 14:00 (AEST) on 5 August, 2025 via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. Each Superfan Pass is personal and non-transferable, limited to one per person, and cannot be resold.

A NEW ERA OF RUGBY WORLD CUP EXPERIENCES

As well as general tickets going on sale in February, from Wednesday, 30 July, fans can purchase ticket-inclusive premium experience and hospitality packages that include world-class hospitality and immersive experiences across eight of the best matches, including the opening match and the Rugby World Cup final.

A full range of ticket-inclusive travel packages – ideal for both domestic and international fans – will follow in 2026, providing fully inclusive travel, accommodation and tour experiences.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “This ticketing program has been designed with one simple principle: put the fans first. For the first time in over two decades, Men’s Rugby World Cup returns to Australian shores, and we’re determined to make it bigger, bolder, and more accessible than ever before.

With more than 2.5 million tickets available, a wide range of pricing options, and innovations like the Superfan Pass, we’re giving every fan — whether lifelong supporter or first-time attendee — the chance to be part of something truly special.

Rugby World Cup 2027 is more than a tournament; it’s a celebration of everything great about our game. It’s about reigniting the love for rugby, inspiring a new generation, and showcasing our values to the world. We want every ticket, every cheer, every moment to help grow the game worldwide.”

The online platform will be easy to use with no hidden fees, and fully accessible. Fans will be able to purchase Wheelchair Bay seats alongside free Companion tickets, and Easy Access seating will be available for those with specific mobility or accessibility needs.

KEY DATES

29 July, 2025 – Fans can register to access the presale (until end of January 2026)

30 July, 2025 – RWC Experiences on sale for eight matches

5 August, 2025 – Superfan Passes on sale at 14:00 (AEST)

December 2025 – RWC 2027 Draw

January 2026 – Match schedule announcement

February 2026 – Presale

May 2026 – Application phase

A POSITIVE IMPACT FOR AUSTRALIA AND RUGBY

Sitting at the heart of a golden decade of rugby in Australia, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will usher in a new era for the sport on and off the field as the first tournament to feature 24 teams dedicated to fostering a more diverse and connected fanbase, breaking barriers while leaving a positive legacy for Australians and the sport across the region.

With 250,000 international visitors expected over the six-week period, the tournament is projected to generate AUD$1.3 billion in direct visitor expenditure across the country and seven host cities, while inspiring a nation to embrace rugby, aiming for 200,000 participants by 2029.

MEN’S RWC 2027 QUALIFIERS UNDERWAY

The qualification pathway is in full swing with 18 teams now qualified following Hong Kong China and Zimbabwe’s regional titles in the Asia Rugby Men’s Championship and Rugby Africa Men’s Cup, respectively. Qualifiers continue this month in South America and next month in the Pacific region and will conclude with the Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai from 8-18 November.

Read more about the Men's RWC 2027 qualification process

All international fixtures played in 2025 count towards the World Rugby Men’s Rankings which will determine the bands for the RWC 2027 Draw organised in December 2025. – WORLD RUGBY

