It is all systems go for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ following the Official Draw on Tuesday.The 12 teams were drawn into three groups during a glittering ceremony at the Sydney Town Hall with the continental showpiece to run from March 1 to 21, 2026.Hosts Australia, seeking to lift the coveted trophy for a second time, were drawn in Group A alongside Korea Republic, Islamic Republic of Iran and Philippines. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup.html/news/wac2026-draw-finalised #AFF

