Midea, the world’s number one consumer appliances producer[1], announced its official sponsorship of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Football Championship, also known as the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020. This partnership – the first-of-its-kind for the brand in South East Asia – will provide the home appliances giant with an opportunity to engage with millions of football fans in the region.

The sponsorship of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, together with the global Manchester City and Brazilian Corinthians’ sponsorships announced earlier this year, will form Midea’s global sports marketing strategy to bring its brand into the limelight at these high-profile sporting events.

Midea aims to tap the unrivalled popularity of the region’s largest football event to raise its brand awareness and grow its market share in South East Asia through a holistic sponsorship strategy that embraces the true spirit of sports – fans from all walks of life coming together to support their national players, who are local heroes in their own rights.

As the official sponsor of the tournament, Midea will enjoy unparalleled levels of brand exposure and fan engagement opportunities across the region. The Midea brand will be prominently featured on perimeter advertising boards, in-stadia TV commercials, the tournament’s digital channels and on official tournament collaterals. These promotions will provide Midea with plenty of opportunities to showcase its brand and interact with millions of audiences across the ASEAN markets.

“With Midea and our consumer-centric and problem-solving approach, we strive to develop surprisingly-friendly solutions. Our R&D teams are going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demands of our consumers. Being the world’s leading consumer appliances producer with one of the most comprehensive product portfolios enable us to be in consumers’ lives literally 24/7,” said Brando Brandstaeter, Head of Brands & Communications at Midea Group’s International Business Division.

Leading consumer appliances company aims to expand its global footprint

by engaging the 492 million fans of South East Asia’s premier football tournament

“We have strategically chosen this sponsorship platform so as to present our brand and products to millions of people in the region. With South East Asia being one of the most fanatical football regions, partnering the AFF Suzuki Cup is the perfect platform for us to engage with the most passionate fans and drive our brand to the next level,” Brandstaeter said.

Jackie Huang, Midea ASEAN General Manager, added, “At Midea, we are continually thinking of ways to drive more excitement with our products and for our users. South East Asia is an important market for Midea, and with this latest sponsorship of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, we hope to strengthen our presence in the region and continue to bolster our reputation as a global home appliance giant.”

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “Having witnessed how the AFF Suzuki Cup has grown in stature to become the number one sports competition in South East Asia, we are pleased to see that the tournament continues to be the platform of choice for brands to leverage its unrivalled appeal and connect with their audiences. We are thrilled to welcome global leading brand Midea on board the tournament, and look forward to a great partnership with them.”

Last week, the AFF announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from 11 April to 8 May next year, following the postponement of the tournament this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest decision had been taken with a firm intention to stage the Championship in its full format – played on a home and away basis across the qualifying nations in South East Asia – provided that the conditions relating to Covid-19 allow. The AFF Suzuki Cup Task Force Committee will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and well-being of all players, coaches, partners, fans and the public.

#AFF

#ASC2020

Like this: Like Loading...