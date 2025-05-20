Nam Định FC are closing in on their second LP Bank V. League 1 title, where this week, they thumped former champions Hoang Anh Gia Lai 6-1 at home at the Thien Truong Stadium.

Duc Huy Ngo gave Nam Dinh the lead just five minutes into the game before Jairo Rodrigues replied with the penalty in the 12th minute for Gia Lai to put the score back on level.

However, Nam Dinh were quick to underline their quality through Caio Cesar in the 23rd minute, Nguyen Van Toan (34th) and a 38th minute penalty from Brenner for them to take the 4-1 lead at the break.

Brenner then scored his second and Nam Dinh’s fifth goal, nine minutes after the restart as Nguyen Tuan Anh put the finishing touch eight minutes to the end.

The win gave Nam Dinh 48 points from 23 matches played, as Hanoi FC stayed second with 45 points from the same number of games.

And this week, Hanoi smashed Ho Chi Minh City FC 5-1.

At the Hang Day Stadium, Joao Pedro Duarte had given Ho Chi Minh City the lead just 12 minutes as Hanoi then replied through Pham Tuan Hai (23rd minute) to be followed by a double from Nguyen Van Quyet (42nd and 45th+2).

Joao Pedro then added two more goals for Hanoi (51st and 90th) for the well-deserved victory.

