Malaysia got off to a rousing start at the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2025, with four men’s doubles pairs storming into the Round of 16 on Day 1 of the tournament at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. In the women’s doubles, Go Pei Kee/Teoh Mei Xing delivered the upset of the day by edging out China’s Chen Qing Chen/Wang Ting Ge in straight sets, 21-19, 21-19. The victory put them into the next round, where they face a tough test against seventh-seeded Chinese pair Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shi Xian. Earlier, Low Hang Yee/Ng Eng Cheong opened account for the homesters with a convincing 21-14, 21-16 win over Chinese Taipei’s Chiang Chien-Wei/Wu Hsuan-Yi. Their next hurdle however will be a stern test against Denmark’s defending champions Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. Malaysia continued their winning streak when Choong Hon Jian/Muhammad Haikal produced a solid performance to oust eighth-seeded Thai pair Kittinupong Kedren/Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-15, 21-18 in just 40 minutes. “We studied their game beforehand and kept our composure throughout the match and kept our errors to the minimum. That strategy really paid off,” said Haikal following the victory. They now face a formidable challenge in Japan’s top pair Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi in the Round of 16. Last year’s finalists Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun also made a smooth entry into the second round after defeating Indian pair Pruthvi Krishnamoorthy/Sai Pratheek 21-15, 23-21. They will next meet Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa/Kyohei Yamashita. Top seeds Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin rounded off a successful day for the home team with a dominant 21-16, 21-13 victory over France’s Eloi Adam/Leo Rossi. They will now face Chen Zhi Ray/Lin Yu Chieh of Chinese Taipei in the next round.

The

PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2025

part of the BWF World Tour Super 500 series, continues tomorrow with second-round action across all categories.

