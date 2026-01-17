The 2026 Mitre National Futsal Championships has officially kicked off on the Gold Coast bringing together the nation’s top futsal talent for Australia’s premier futsal tournament.

Hosted by Football Queensland, in partnership with Experience Gold Coast, the tournament is the largest event on the national futsal calendar, and will run from 13-17 January 2026.

With players representing their state or territory, the event will host age categories from U12 – U16 Boys, U13, U15 and U17 Girls, Youth Men and Open Men, Youth Women and Open Women, and Open Atheletes with Disabilities Mixed.

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/nation

