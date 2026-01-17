The covers come off the new RS-GP colour scheme as Martin and Bezzecchi gear up to get their claws into 2026.

Aprilia Racing’s new colours have landed. The bike maintains its iconic colours, with one key addition – a lion, a symbol from the marque’s history and part of Aprilia Racing’s DNA. As well as representing strong ties with the territory, the Leone Alato – symbol of Venice, located just a few kilometres from Aprilia Racing headquarters in Noale – embodies values that reflect their identity: power, strength, determination, and courage. It is the emblem of a team that never gives up

Given 2025 was Aprilia’s best season yet, the goal for 2026 is to take another step forward. That’s no mean feat as the factory took second in the constructors last year with 418 points, breaking the 400 barrier for the first time in its history.

They also took third in the Rider Championship with Bezzecchi on 353 points – the best result ever for a rider in Aprilia Racing’s MotoGP history. 19 podiums in all, with three Tissot Sprint wins and four Grand Prix wins, along with five pole positions to tie their previous record, made it a year to remember.

The factory also took their 300th win across all classes, ending the year on 302. They are the European manufacturer with the most wins in the history of Grand Prix racing., capable of stubbornly tackling difficulties and re-emerging even stronger and more steadfast.

Marco Bezzecchi: “I’m happy to finally be getting back to talking about bikes. I am anxious to start and we have a lot of work to do, although we never really stopped. In Noale, the company is working intensely and I have been training constantly. I am highly motivated and I can’t wait to have fun in the saddle. The 2025 season finale was extremely positive and that boosts our confidence even more. The goal is to start the season straight away in the best possible way and to continue doing a good job.”

Jorge Martin: “After our experience last year along with Aprilia and the latest extremely important tests in Valencia, the goal now is to keep growing together. I’m sure there will be a lot of work to do at the start of the season, but we are well aware of where we need to improve. This will be a year where I want to get back to battling for the top spots and winning. As soon as I am at 100% fitness, we’ll be ready for anything.”

Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing: “We’re tackling the 2026 season well aware of what we are and where we want to be. We are coming from a solid 2025 which allowed us to reach an extremely high level of competitiveness, and the goal now is to battle in every race. We’ll be following two different paths in the garage. On one side, we’re keen to pick up from the same level where we left off at the end of last season with Marco, and on the other, we’ll be building a lot with Jorge. We believe very much in the RS-GP26 and we maintain that it has great potential, as do our riders.”

The Aprilia RS-GP26 represents an evolution, with each detail redesigned to be able to battle at the top level and consolidate Aprilia Racing’s position among the protagonists of MotoGP.

Every area of the bike has been improved, from the further refined aerodynamics to the chassis architecture and all the way to the electronics and V4 engine, which underwent extensive development in every component not restricted by championship regulations.

The technical office in Noale, led by Fabiano Sterlacchini, tackled this new challenge remaining faithful to their DNA and developing a bike that makes innovation an indispensable anchor of their vision.

Bezzecchi and Martin, as well as Trackhouse Racing’s two RS-GPs in the hands of Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, will be back on track soon for testing – so join us from Sepang in just a few weeks!

