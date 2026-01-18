The traditional Team Welcoming Ceremony for the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 was held today at the historic Thao Suranari Monument (Ya Mo), as the flags of the participating nations were ceremonially raised in a colourful and symbolic display of unity, friendship and sporting spirit.

The brief yet meaningful ceremony, steeped in Games tradition, marked the official welcome of the contingents just two days ahead of the Opening Ceremony at the King’s 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium on (Tuesday) January 20.

The national flags of 10 ASEAN nations — Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Vietnam and host Thailand — were proudly hoisted at the iconic monument, a revered landmark among local residents for its historical and cultural significance.

Athletes and officials from all participating countries were present to mark their readiness to compete at the biennial regional sporting spectacle, reaffirming the enduring values of solidarity, inclusion and regional friendship through sport.

Cambodia will not be participating in this edition of the Games, having formally withdrawn due to unforeseen circumstances. The Games will therefore feature 10 competing nations.

Returning to Nakhon Ratchasima after an 18-year hiatus, the ASEAN Para Games were last staged in Korat in 2008. The 2025 edition continues the proud tradition of the Games, which are held every two years following the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

Host nation Thailand will be aiming to reclaim the overall title for the first time in a decade, following Indonesia’s dominance in the medal standings across the past three editions since the Kuala Lumpur 2017 Games. Thailand remains the most successful nation in ASEAN Para Games history, having won six overall titles, with its most recent triumph coming at the Singapore 2015 Games.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games will feature a record 506 medal events across 19 sports, marking the largest sports programme since the inaugural Games in Kuala Lumpur in 2001.

Sports on the competition programme include Para Athletics, Para Archery, Para Badminton, Boccia, Chess, Cycling, Football 5-a-side, Football 7-a-side, Goalball, Judo, Powerlifting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Sitting Volleyball, Shooting, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Fencing, Wheelchair Tennis and Tenpin Bowling.



In addition, Lawn Bowls and Wheelchair Rugby will be showcased as demonstration sports.

The Games will be officially opened at the King’s 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium January 20 and ends on January 26.

