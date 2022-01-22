HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 men’s events in Vancouver and Los Angeles rescheduled

The HSBC Canada Sevens will now take place on 16-17 April while the HSBC LA Sevens moves to 27-28 August and will host the grand finale of the men’s Series

Events rescheduled due to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global logistical challenges

South Africa and Australia lead the men’s and women’s Series standings respectively after two rounds

Series action continues in Spain as Malaga and Seville host rounds three and four on 21-23 and 28-30 January

World Rugby has today announced new dates for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 events in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

The HSBC Canada Sevens, which was originally scheduled for 26-27 February, will now take place on 16-17 April, 2022. Meanwhile the HSBC LA Sevens moves from 5-6 March to 27-28 August, 2022 and will stage the grand finale of the men’s Series.

The events have been rescheduled due to the continuing and dynamic effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic and associated logistical challenges, and to maximise the impact and enjoyment of the events for players, fans, staff and wider society.

South Africa and Australia currently lead the men’s and women’s Series standings respectively after two rounds, with both teams securing top honours in rounds one and two in Dubai late in 2021.

The World Series action continues in Spain this weekend as Malaga and Seville host rounds three and four on 21-23 and 28-30 January.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “Together with the tournament hosts we believe rescheduling the dates of the Vancouver and Los Angeles rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is a sensible and pragmatic decision.

“The global nature of the Series and the logistical restrictions associated with the ongoing and dynamic nature of the pandemic continue to present a challenge to all stakeholders. Our collective focus is on ensuring the events are as safe, impactful and enjoyable as possible for all involved and therefore rescheduling is the best course of action.

“We thank HSBC, the host organisations, unions, commercial and broadcast partners for their unwavering support and teamwork as we continue to navigate the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic together and we look forward to seeing the incredible skill, speed and drama of the Series back in action in Spain over the next two weekends to kick off a very exciting year for the sport.”

Rugby sevens players and fans can look forward to a very busy and thrilling year in 2022 with the Series accompanied by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on 29-31 July and concluding with Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa, on 9-11 September.

The 2022 Series follows the sport’s highly successful second Olympic appearance in Tokyo where Fiji’s men and New Zealand’s women topped the podium in front of a huge global audience.

Many new fans are expected to follow sevens after World Rugby’s Olympics-related social media content achieved huge impact with more than 100 million impressions and 3.4 million public engagements across five World Rugby platforms.

A record-breaking 13.6 million video views were recorded during the first two rounds of the 2022 Series in Dubai, representing a 55 per cent uplift on the previous Series event in Dubai and demonstrating the sport’s ability to engage new audiences.

Ticket holders for the events in Vancouver and Los Angeles should contact the relevant host organisation for further details.

