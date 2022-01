The FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) and Datuk K. Rajagobal have mutually agreed to part ways by end of January 2022.

This is a difficult decision for FABD as Rajagobal had served with distinction since February last year.

But the prevalent situation with the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for both parties.

In recognising his contribution, FABD expressed gratitude for his short but impactful service and was sad to see him leave in an untimely manner.

