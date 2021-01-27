There will be no 2021 Malaysia FA Cup competition.

This was decided at a special Malaysian Football League (MFL) Board Meeting this week alongside all stakeholders, where they had announced the postponement of the league kick-off to March.

The decision to do away with the 2021 edition of the FA Cup was made in the best interest of the league considering the uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a very tough decision to make but we had to do it as we want to make sure that teams are not overly burdened. And also, this will ensure that we will have a quality Malaysian League this year in spite of all the difficulties,” said MFL Chief Executive Officer Dato ‘ Ab Ghani Hassan.

“As such, the 2021 Malaysian League calendar will have the Super League, the Premier League, Malaysia Cup and also the Challenge Cup.”

Ab Ghani said that part of the decision to remove the 2021 FA Cup was also made considering several factors like the national team’s involvement in the qualifying rounds of the FIFA World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 and also the club’s commitment to the Asian Champions League (ACL)/AFC Cup competitions.

Then there will also be the SEA Games in Vietnam at the end of the year and the much-awaited AFF Suzuki Cup.

