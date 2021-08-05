The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has confirmed that the Official Draw for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be postponed. The new date for the Official Draw will be announced in due course.

The Official Draw was originally planned to take place in Singapore, before Singapore reverted to stricter measures under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert). With several of the country’s key events being postponed as a result of the enhanced restrictions, AFF, as a responsible event organiser, has decided to reschedule the AFF Suzuki Cup Draw as well.

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, shared, “Singapore has done an excellent job in managing the ongoing pandemic. We understand that the restrictions are in place to keep the Singapore community safe and this is of utmost importance. In line with this, we have made the considered decision to delay the Official Draw. We are confident that the measures put in place by Singapore, will enable us to stage the Draw with more of our stakeholders involved at a later date. Moving forward, we will continue to monitor the evolving pandemic and take the necessary actions in the interest of all our stakeholders.

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFI V E, said, “We understand and support AFF’s decision to postpone the Draw. For AFF and for us, the health and safety of everyone connected with the event will always be the top priority.”

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 has been scheduled to take place between 5th December 2021 – 1st January 2022. Further details of the event will be shared in due course.

