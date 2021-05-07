Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has been working tirelessly to prepare for the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open (CAMO) 2021 scheduled for 25-30 May 2021.

Since the turn of the year, the Association worked hand-in-hand with various ministries and government agencies as part of the CAMO organisational set-up.

Together, we have taken every possible measure to adhere to all procedures, guidelines and protocols to conduct a safe tournament environment for all participants.

While our preparations are on track to host the tournament, the prevailing conditions and the recent surge of the COVID-19 cases globally have left us with no other plausible course of action.

Following close consultation with health authorities and the world badminton governing body, Badminton World Federation (BWF), we have reached the decision to postpone the tournament.

The collective decision was made keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.

BAM would like to record our profound appreciation to the Government of Malaysia, Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), Ministry of Health (KKM), National Security Council (MKN), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Immigration Department of Malaysia, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), National Sports Council (MSN), National Sports Institute (ISN), the Malaysian Stadium Corporation (PSM) and our sponsors for their undying support in these extremely difficult times.

