Pusingan pembuka tirai Kejuaraan Cub Prix Malaysia PETRONAS, yang bakal berlangsung di Litar Lumba Tangkak pada 14hb dan 15hb Mac ini telah ditangguhkan mengikuti kenyataan Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM) pada 12hb Mac 2020 untuk menangguhkan semua perhimpunan yang melibatkan orang ramai (mass gathering).

Pihak Kejuaraan Cub Prix akan terus bekerjasama dengan pihak berkuasa tempatan untuk memantau keadaan di setiap lokasi perlumbaan seterusnya.

CUB PRIX SEASON OPENER POSTPONED

The season opener for the 2020 PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship, scheduled to be held at the Tangkak Racing Track (Litar Lumba Tangkak) has been postponed following the guidelines from the Ministry of Health (MoH) to avoid mass gatherings at the present moment.

The Malaysian Cub Prix Championship will continue to work closely with the local governments to monitor the on-going situation at each host venue.

All the stakeholders in the Malaysian Cub Prix Championship are working tirelessly to try and get as many races underway as possible. That being said, we are mindful that the health and well-being of our fans, riders, teams, and officials is of utmost importance.