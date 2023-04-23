Alexandre Polking will stay as the head coach of ASEAN champions Thailand until March 2024.

The Brazilian-German tactician’s contract with the FA of Thailand (FAT) was supposed to end in December 2023.

But after meeting FAT President Somyot Poompanmoung, it was decided that the 47-year-old will stay with the 7-time ASEAN champions until after the AFC Asian Cup.

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be held in Qatar on 12 January to 10 February 2024.

“I’m not a perfect coach,” said Polking.

“I have lost a few matches, but I believe that Thailand will play well in official tournaments and my style is still suitable for this team.”

#AFF

#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...