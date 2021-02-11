Top-flight football in Indonesia takes another step towards kick-off when the Ministry of Youth and Sports gave a positive response to the FA of Indonesia (PSSI)’s proposed health protocols.

PSSI – led by President Mochamad Iriawan – alongside league organisers PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) had a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Indonesian Police, COVID-19 Task Force (BNPB), and KONI (Indonesian Olympic Council).

Also present was Zainuddin Amali, Minister for Youth and Sports.

“We showed how we plan to execute the tournament if permission was granted for us to organise the league again. And we also showed videos of the proposed health protocols that will be put in place. Of course, the permission will depend on whether the Indonesian Police will give it or otherwise. But it is our job to deliver the health protocols. One thing for sure, is that should we be given the chance to organise the league, supporters will not be allowed at stadiums,” said Iriawan.

“Let there be a proper evaluation of the health protocols that we want to be in place first. The supporters should just watch the matches at home. There is no decision yet on whether we will get Police permission.”

Added Zainudin: “We have listened to the presentation from PSSI and PT LIB for the implementation of football activities. And we have also taken note of the responses and comments from BNPB, the COVID-19 Task Force, KONI, and also the Indonesian Police.

“Generally, we get an idea of ​​the readiness of PSSI and PT LIB (in organising tournaments). Now, it is for the Indonesian Police to assess the situation (whether to give permission or otherwise).”

