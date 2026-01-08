President Sebastian Coe has confirmed at the culmination of his official visit to Jamaica that World Athletics will provide financial and technical support and resources to be distributed through the National Federation in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

“During my time here, we have looked at how World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation can best support redevelopment efforts both financially and through programmes delivered in conjunction with the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), and with the support of NACAC Athletics, to help athletes continue to train and compete,” said Coe.

“The International Athletics Foundation will provide financial support of US$100,000, with the distribution of funding through an agreed process as per previous solidarity funds via the JAAA, and programme support focused on ensuring athletes from the impacted western side of the island can continue to train and compete in regional and global championships, including the CARIFTA Games in Grenada in April and the World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon, USA, in August.

“Our funding will be allocated to areas such as transport and accommodation to ensure impacted athletes have access to facilities for training and competition, and replacement of equipment, rather than infrastructure, considering that this is a local and national government responsibility.”

Coe also confirmed that World Athletics will support a new 5km road race to be launched in Jamaica with the President himself as Patron – with the objective of raising funds in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa and encouraging the local population to benefit from becoming more active.

“We should not underestimate the power of sport, and especially athletics as the mother of all sports and Jamaica’s national pastime, to help the people overcome the challenges Hurricane Melissa has presented, and its role in helping to rebuild the nation, to help return to a semblance of normality, to re-energise the population, and to improve mental health and promote resilience in the face of such adversity,” added Coe.

On his official visit from 4-7 January, Coe made courtesy call visits to Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister of Culture, Entertainment, Gender & Sport Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding and Mayor of Kingston Andrew Swaby, and visited the British High Commission, accompanied in each meeting by JAAA President Garth Gayle and other members of the JAAA Executive. Coe also met Jamaica Olympic Association President Christopher Samuda and visited several schools and colleges to witness training and meet athletes and coaches.

“Jamaica is a nation synonymous with athletics and one of the powerhouses of our sport,” said Coe. “It is impossible to think of athletics without names like Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, Yohan Blake or Elaine Thompson-Herah.

“From Jamaica to the world, this small island nation punches far above its weight on the international scene thanks not only to the natural talent of its athletes, but also the steady leadership provided by JAAA, which, along with the support of government and other stakeholders, has ensured the infrastructure is in place for generations of athletes to enter the pipeline to elite international level.

“Athletics is deeply embedded in Jamaican culture, driving high participation, public engagement and national unity. Their athletes serve as powerful global ambassadors, strengthening Jamaica’s international brand and soft power.

“Evident from my visits to local schools over the past days, I have seen for myself the rich talent pool that points towards a continued bright future for the sport in Jamaica as it looks to not only win more global titles but also build a broader participation base and host future World Athletics events.”

Coe also thanked Jamaica’s Usain Bolt for working with World Athletics on the promotion of the inaugural Ultimate Championship.

“For a number of years our sport was dominated by Usain – a colossal figure to whom we owe an enormous debt of gratitude,” he said. “Jamaica’s own son did so much to elevate our sport on a global scale, and we are delighted that Usain has agreed to support the promotion of our new global championship. We look forward to welcoming him and many Jamaican athletes to Budapest in September 2026.”

