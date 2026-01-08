Malaysia secured a strong foothold in the quarter-finals of the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2026 as men’s doubles pairs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun, alongside mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei, advanced to the last eight on a day of contrasting outcomes for the national camp at the Axiata Arena.

World No.2 Aaron/Wooi Yik were forced to dig deep before overcoming China’s scratch pairing Chen Xu Jun/Liu Yang 21-14, 14-21, 21-14 in a demanding 62-minute encounter. After a dominant opening game, the former world champions were tested by momentum shifts and mounting pressure before regaining control in the decider.

“I did feel the pressure,” admitted Aaron. “Expectations are always there, especially at home. The fans really helped us push through after losing the second game.” Aaron/Wooi Yik will face Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman/Reza Isfahani for a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier, world No.5 Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun delivered one of Malaysia’s most assured performances of the day, sweeping aside Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa/Kyohei Yamashita 21-9, 21-15 in just 29 minutes. It was a sweet win as they avenged their Kumamoto Masters defeat last November and lifted their head-to-head record to 2–1. “The fans were incredible, that energy kept us going,” said Wei Chong.

In mixed doubles, Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei extended their remarkable consistency on the World Tour, advancing to a 10th consecutive quarter-final since June 2025. The world champions staged a spirited comeback to defeat teammates Hoo Pang Ron/Cheng Su Yin 21-13, 23-21.

“We need to learn not to fall so far behind,” said Ee Wei, as they prepare to face Hong Kong’s Asian champions Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet, whom they lead 2–1 head-to-head despite losing their most recent meeting at the French Open.

However, Malaysia also endured notable setbacks. Women’s doubles world No.2 Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan exited in the second round for a fifth consecutive Malaysia Open appearance, falling 26-24, 21-17 to Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma–Meilysa Trias Puspitasari— the same pair they defeated to win SEA Games gold last month.

“There is frustration, but winning and losing is part of sport,” said Pearly. “We must rebuild our confidence, especially in our own game.”

Men’s doubles pairs Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin andArif Junaidi/Yap Roy King also bowed out. Goh–Izzuddin fell 21-13, 21-17 to England’s Ben Lane/Sean Vendy, marking their fourth consecutive last-16 exit at the Malaysia Open, while Arif/Roy King were outplayed by India’s world No.3 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty.

In men’s singles, home interest ended with Leong Jun Hao conceding 21-18, 21-11 to Indonesia’s fourth seed Jonatan Christie, extending his wait for a Malaysia Open quarter-final appearance.

Quarterfinals (9 Jan)

Men’s Singles

[1] Shi Yu Qi (CHN) vs Lee Cheuk Yiu (HKG)

[3] Anders Antonsen (DEN) vs Kenta Nishimoto (JPN)

[7] Alex Lanier (FRA) vs [2] Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA)

[8] Kodai Naraoka (JPN) vs [4] Jonatan Christie (INA)

Women’s Singles

[1] An Se Young vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt (DEN)

[4] Chen Yu Fei (CHN) vs [7] Ratchanok Intanon (THA)

Pusarla V Sindhu vs [3] Akane Yamaguchi (JPN)

[6] Putri Kusuma Wardani (INA) vs [2] Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)



Men’s Doubles

[1] Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae (KOR) vs [5] Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Mun (MAS)

Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (JPN) vs Ben Lane/Sean Verdy (ENG)

[6] Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri (INA) vs [3] Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND)

[8] Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani (INA) vs [2] Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS)

Women’s Doubles

[1] Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) vs Ririna Hiramoto/Kokona Ishikawa (JPN)

Kaho Osawa/Mai Tanabe (JPN) vs Jeong Na Eun/Lee Yeon Woo (KOR)

[5] Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (JPN) vs Hsu Yin Hui/Lin Jhih Yun (TPE)

[6] Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (KOR) vs Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Meilysa Trias Puspitasari (INA)

Mixed Doubles

[1] Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping vs [6] Guo Xin Wa /Chen Fang Hui (CHN)

[4] Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei (MAS) vs [7] Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet (HKG)

Jesper Toft/Amalie Magelund (DEN) vs [3] Deechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Paewsampran (THA)

Presley Smith/Jennie Gai (USA) vs [2] Jiang Zheng Bang/Wei Ya Xin (CHN)

