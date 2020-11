All dates, events and the attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding governments and authorities.

Supported Test – Championship Filming and Photo Shoot Season Opening ahead of the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

29-30 March: WorldSSP & WorldSSP300

31 March – 1 April: WorldSBK

