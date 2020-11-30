Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani has been selected as the venue for three Thai Championships to be held in January.

Patama Leeswadtrakul, the President of the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) announced that Impact Arena will be hosting the Yonex Thailand Open (12-17 January 2021), the Toyota Thailand Open (19-24 January 2021) and the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2020 (27-31 January 2021).

The Yonex Thailand Open and the Toyota Thailand Open are BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournaments with each offering USD 1 million in total prize money.

The HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2020 has a total purse of USD 1.5 million.

“I hope you still remember the atmosphere during the 2018 Thomas Cup and Uber Cup,” said Patama.

“We will bring back happiness to the Thai people through the three tournaments.”

Impact Arena saw Thailand’s best-ever finish in the Uber Cup when they emerged as runners-up in 2018 after losing to Japan.

Like this: Like Loading...