The Vietnam Futsal national team will be taking part in a quadrangular tournament in Spain in August as part of their preparation for the FIFA Futsal World Cup later in the year.

Other than Vietnam and host Spain, the other teams taking part are Japan and Guatemala.

The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup will be held from 12 September to 4 October 2021 in Lithuania.

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) are working hard to make sure that the national Futsal team will be fully prepared for their second appearance on the world stage.

Prior to the quadrangular tournament, the team under head coach Pham Minh Giang will get into camp from 2-25 August 2021, before travelling to Spain.

After the quadrangular tournament, the Vietnam national side will then play two more friendlies before the tournament proper.

For the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, Vietnam are in Group D against Brazil, Czech Republic and Panama.

