ABB FIA Formula E World Championship enjoys uplift of 125% in live race viewership in key markets including UK, Germany, France, Italy and Brazil compared to the whole of the previous season

Increase bolstered thanks to new and improved media partnerships in Germany, France, Italy and Brazil

Globally live audience already just shy of surpassing entire live audience from season six

Strong broadcast footprint lays foundations for continued long-term growth

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has accelerated its audience growth and position as one of the fastest growing sports after broadcast figures revealed a substantial uplift in its live race day viewers across key markets.

Despite continued challenges due to the ongoing pandemic, Formula E is enjoying one of its most competitive seasons so far with eight different winners from the first nine races.

Helped by this on-track action and an improved media distribution framework, initial data for the first seven races of the campaign shows the all-electric series recording significantly higher live cumulative audiences in key markets – an uplift of 125% – compared to the figures for the entirety of the previous season. Over 150 million cumulative viewers have tuned to watch coverage of the opening races of the sport’s first FIA World Championship season.

New media partnerships in Germany with Seven.One, France’s L’Equipe, Sky Sports Italia (together with existing media partner Mediaset) and TV Cultura and GloboTV in Brazil, have all delivered significant increases in cumulative audiences, already surpassing those recorded in season six after just half a season.

Formula E’s audience has been further bolstered by free-to-air partnerships in local race markets, including Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and strategic collaborations with premium sports broadcasters like CBS in the US, Star India and Disney+Hotstar in India, SuperSport in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa amongst others.

The next Formula E event takes place in New York City with rounds 10 and 11 on July 10 and 11. For more information on Formula E visit www.FIAFormulaE.com

CHIEF MEDIA OFFICER AT FORMULA E – AARTI DABAS

“Formula E has enjoyed incredible success in just a short space of time, and it is clear from these figures that our fans’ appetite for close, unpredictable racing only gets stronger. Behind the scenes, we have forged partnerships with broadcasters who believe in Formula E and its potential to engage both existing motorsports fans and new younger audiences through bespoke, localised programming and our market leading position as a Net Zero Carbon championship.

This has resulted in live cumulative audiences in key markets being more than 125% higher after just seven races of the season in comparison to the whole of the previous season.

The focus now is on continuing to both strengthen the championship’s free-to-air coverage for the remaining races and working with our media partners to continually improve localisation, promotion and discoverability of Formula E on their platforms and in their markets.”

