Any question marks over if someone could cause late drama and steal a fourth straight pole from Quartararo were well and truly put to bed when he found yet another improvement, a 1:36.755, with his final flying lap. The front row wasn’t settled yet though, with Bagnaia, having detached his teammate, throwing one final time attack at it.

Could he knock Miller off of the front row? No, but he only just missed out. A tenth of a second was the difference but he was forced to settle for fourth. Sunday’s front row of the grid, therefore, will be Quartararo, Morbidelli and Miller but don’t discount Bagnaia’s Bologna bullet off of the line.

LCR Honda Idemitsu’s Takaaki Nakagami had his best qualifying result of the year by taking fifth place and the Japanese rider will be joined on the second row of the grid by Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco. Fronting row three of the grid will be Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Viñales, the Spaniard finishing just 0.015 seconds clear of compatriot Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) in eighth. Top Suzuki and planning yet another Sunday climb through the field is Alex Rins, he starts ninth ahead of Team Suzuki Ecstar partner Mir.

Binder only had the one soft rear tyre remaining for Q2 after scraping through Q1 and that cost the South African, leaving him eleventh on the grid for the Spanish GP. The final place on the fourth row of the grid went the way of Honda HRC’s wildcard rider Stefan Bradl.

