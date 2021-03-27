Frederik Rasmussen (DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT) wins Formula E: Accelerate and €20,000 in prize money, beating rivals Erhan Jajovski (ROKiT Venturi Racing) and Kevin Siggy (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) in the driver standings.
– Rasmussen wins the Rome E-Prix ahead of Graham Carroll (Envision Virgin Racing) and Jarno Opmeer (Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team), with both clinching their first podiums of the competition.
– ROKiT Venturi Racing tops the team standings, ahead of DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT and BMW i Andretti Motorsport in third.
Fast facts
– Winner winner; Both Kevin Siggy – as winner of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge – and Frederik Rasmussen will be invited to the Valencia E-Prix to claim their prize of driving the Formula E Gen2 car.
– Roman emperor; For the second Formula E driver race, Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) sealed victory around the Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR ahead of Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team).
– Pole perfection; Rasmussen secured his third Pole Position of the competition in Rome, the most of any driver. Erhan Jajovski has two Pole Positions to his name with Kevin Siggy securing one in Berlin.
Special guests
– ROKiT Venturi Racing driver and Formula E: Accelerate race winner – Edoardo Mortara – spoke to host Derin Adetosoye about following his esports team-mate throughout the competition.
“It was a very good race! I could pull a decent gap to second and third place and glad to win that one. Erhan is doing a tremendous job, I’m a big fan of Formula E: Accelerate and what you’re doing – he has been very impressive and quick. Since the first race he has been on it.”
– Mark Preston, Team Principal of DS TECHEETAH, joined the Formula E: Accelerate team in the studio to discuss how the reigning team champions built that winning formula.
“Our path in Formula E shows the progression it takes to get to the top in the championship. With the victories the team gained confidence and we kept building on it. JEV has worked and pushed the team from the very beginning and that certainly helped build that circle of trust within the team. He has helped make us what we are.”
– YouTuber FailRace joined Formula E: Accelerate commentator Jack Nicholls to offer his expert gaming insights for the Grand Final.
“It’s easy to lose track. When you’re in the heat of battle – in the middle of the pack – it’s really easy to miss something going on in the car. It’s possible, even at this level. You can’t overdrive the car here, there is no margin for error.”
Formula E: Accelerate
– Esports competition showcases 24 rising stars competing over six events and being mentored by Formula E teams and drivers.
– Formula E racing translated into the virtual world as digital racers learn to master energy management and Attack Mode deployment for the first time.
– Prizes include a share of a minimum €100,000 prize pool with the winner receiving the opportunity to drive a Formula E Gen2 car.
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT – FREDERIK RASMUSSEN
“I am so happy, I didn’t expect it at all. I didn’t have any standings on my screen and when I saw Erhan was in P5 I couldn’t believe it. Formula E: Accelerate has been a huge learning curve and a massive comeback for me. I finished the first round in P9 struggling on the grid to then winning the competition. It’s been an incredible journey!”
ROKIT VENTURI RACING – ERHAN JAJOVSKI
“I am disappointed but I knew Frederik had the Pole Position and winning from where I was with these track conditions was extremely difficult. It tried to get Fastest Lap and that was the only way to re-open the competition. I missed my braking point and crashed and from that point my car was broken and I was overtaken and I couldn’t do much more. Congratulations to Frederik and to everyone who worked to make this happen and hopefully we’ll be back racing in season two!”
|
|
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
|
|
1
|
Frederik Rasmussen
|
25:31.619s
|
(58)
|
2
|
Graham Carroll
|
+2.835s
|
(36)
|
3
|
Jarno Opmeer
|
+8.776s
|
(30)
|
4
|
Erhan Jajovski
|
+13.214s
|
(24)
|
5
|
Kuba Brzezinski
|
+14.892s
|
(20)
|
6
|
Nikodem Wisniewski
|
+17.635s
|
(16)
|
7
|
Lorenz Hoerzing
|
+19.357s
|
(12)
|
8
|
Marius Golombeck
|
+20.179s
|
(8)
|
9
|
Martin Stefanko
|
+20.959s
|
(4)
|
10
|
Marc Gassner
|
+21.286s
|
(2)
|
11
|
Manuel Biancolilla
|
+21.330s
|
|
12
|
Olli Pahkala
|
+21.837s
|
|
13
|
Kevin Siggy
|
+21.877s
|
|
14
|
Petar Brljak
|
+22.556s
|
|
15
|
Jan Von der Heyde
|
+27.553s
|
|
16
|
Bono Huis
|
+28.337s
|
|
17
|
Risto Kappet
|
+32.397s
|
|
18
|
Arthur Lehouck
|
+33.556s
|
|
19
|
Peyo Peev
|
+35.894s
|
|
20
|
Kelvin Van der Linde
|
+43.592s
|
|
21
|
Timea Bencsik
|
+48.731s
|
|
22
|
Jaroslav Honzik
|
+1:00.626s
|
|
23
|
Jiayu Zhang
|
+1:05.361s
|
|
24
|
Lucas Mueller
|
+ 6 Laps
|
|
|
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
|
Frederik Rasmussen
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
143
|
Erhan Jajovski
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
135
|
Kevin Siggy
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
75
|
Graham Carroll
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
58
|
Jarno Opmeer
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
49
|
Nikodem Wisniewski
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
39
|
Marius Golombeck
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
37
|
Martin Stefanko
|
Jaguar Racing
|
32
|
Manuel Biancolilla
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
28
|
Lorenz Hoerzing
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
28
|
Kuba Brzezinski
|
Jaguar Racing
|
25
|
Bono Huis
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
24
|
Petar Brljak
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
23
|
Risto Kappet
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
20
|
Marc Gassner
|
Nissan e.dams
|
8
|
Jan Von der Heyde
|
Nissan e.dams
|
7
|
Olli Pahkala
|
Mahindra Racing
|
4
|
Lucas Mueller
|
Mahindra Racing
|
0
|
Arthur Lehouck
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
0
|
Peyo Peev
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
0
|
