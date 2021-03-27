Fast facts

– Winner winner; Both Kevin Siggy – as winner of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge – and Frederik Rasmussen will be invited to the Valencia E-Prix to claim their prize of driving the Formula E Gen2 car.

– Roman emperor; For the second Formula E driver race, Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) sealed victory around the Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR ahead of Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team).

– Pole perfection; Rasmussen secured his third Pole Position of the competition in Rome, the most of any driver. Erhan Jajovski has two Pole Positions to his name with Kevin Siggy securing one in Berlin.

Special guests

– ROKiT Venturi Racing driver and Formula E: Accelerate race winner – Edoardo Mortara – spoke to host Derin Adetosoye about following his esports team-mate throughout the competition. “It was a very good race! I could pull a decent gap to second and third place and glad to win that one. Erhan is doing a tremendous job, I’m a big fan of Formula E: Accelerate and what you’re doing – he has been very impressive and quick. Since the first race he has been on it.”

– Mark Preston, Team Principal of DS TECHEETAH, joined the Formula E: Accelerate team in the studio to discuss how the reigning team champions built that winning formula. “Our path in Formula E shows the progression it takes to get to the top in the championship. With the victories the team gained confidence and we kept building on it. JEV has worked and pushed the team from the very beginning and that certainly helped build that circle of trust within the team. He has helped make us what we are.”

– YouTuber FailRace joined Formula E: Accelerate commentator Jack Nicholls to offer his expert gaming insights for the Grand Final.

“It’s easy to lose track. When you’re in the heat of battle – in the middle of the pack – it’s really easy to miss something going on in the car. It’s possible, even at this level. You can’t overdrive the car here, there is no margin for error.”