Thailand will play either Vietnam or Malaysia in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 final after Anthony Hudson’s side completed a 4-3 aggregate win over Singapore despite slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday.

Substitute Kakana Khamyok’s 61st-minute penalty, which came between a 45th-minute strike from Harhys Stewart and an own goal 20 minutes later by Pansa Hemviboon, was enough to ensure Thailand’s progress after their 3-1 first-leg win in Singapore at the weekend.

Thailand will host the first leg of the final in Bangkok on Saturday and will face either defending champions Vietnam or Malaysia, who meet in the second leg of their semi-final in Hanoi on Wednesday with the Vietnamese holding a 2-0 lead.

Needing to score to pull themselves back into contention, it was Singapore who were on the front foot for much of the opening 45 minutes.

Ilhan Fandi, whose goal late in the first leg provided Singapore with some optimism, carried the Lions’ principal threat, warming Kampon Phatomakkakul’s hands with a 28th-minute free kick before forcing the goalkeeper to tip his header over the bar six minutes later.

The Singaporeans had a clear sight of goal with two minutes left in the half, Farhan Zulkifli scampering down the right flank before cutting his pass back towards the unmarked Song Ui-young, but his first-time effort was too close to Kampon and the Thai keeper collected.

It mattered little, however, as the Lions struck two minutes later. Kampon raced out of his penalty area to dispossess Farhan on the corner of the penalty area, but the ball fell kindly to Stewart, whose first-time strike sailed into the unguarded goal.

Thailand coach Anthony Hudson made changes at half-time, introducing Kakana and Chaiyaphon Otton for Patrik Gustavsson and Worachit Kanitsribumphen, and by the 61st minute the hosts had pulled level.

Referee Kim Woo-sung pointed to the spot when Wanchai Jarunongkran was cut down in the area by Ryhan Stewart at the end of an expansive move by the Thais, with Kakana thumping the penalty into the top corner, well beyond Izwan Mahbid.

Parity was to last only a matter of minutes with Ryhan Stewart redeeming himself almost instantly. The Thai defence failed to clear and the ball eventually ended up at the feet of the defender, whose low shot was deflected past Kampon off the shin of Pansa Hemviboon.

Teerasak Poeiphimai hit Izwan’s right post at the end of a blistering run soon after, while the Singapore goalkeeper denied the Port FC forward with 10 minutes remaining, palming his goal-bound shot onto the post.

Singapore held on to secure the win on the night but were unable to claim another goal that would keep their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 ambitions alive.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Ryhan Stewart (#3), Singapore

Photos Courtesy #Changsuek

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