Following the first 12 hours of racing at a drama-filled 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, it’s Rebellion Williams Esport that leads the LMP crews locking out the top two positions.

Below are the main headlines at the race’s mid-way point.

LMP

No. 1 Rebellion Williams Esport car (driven by Deletraz/Marciello/Wisniewski/ Brzezinski) leads #LeMans24Virtual

Brzezinski) leads #LeMans24Virtual Sister No. 13 Rebellion Williams Esport LMP car is second, 30 seconds ahead of race pole-sitters ByKolles – Burst Esport

The No. 4 ByKolles entry did a remarkable job of climbing back up the leaderboard following a drive-through-penalty in the race’s opening hour, as well as suffering time loss due to a wheel failure

No. 33 2 Seas Motorsport entry is currently in fourth position after a solid 12 hours of racing

Elsewhere, the No. 20 Team Redline entry fronted by Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris retired in the 11th hour after leading the race. Verstappen was at the wheel when the car spun at the Porsche Curves and was forced back to the pits. The team also suffered some technical problems, eventually leading to their retirement

The No. 16 Veloce Esports 2 entry was looking strong during the race’s opening hours but a collision with a GTE car in the ninth hour dropped them down the leaderboard. They are now placed 16th

Jenson Button is currently at the wheel of the No. 23 Team Rocket Zansho entry and is sitting ninth overall

GTE

Porsche dominates the highly-competitive GTE field with the pole-sitting No. 93 Porsche 911 RSR heading the 20-strong field with 12 hours still remaining

Second place is occupied by R8G Esports Team with the Corvette C7.R, just 8 seconds ahead of the No. 92 Porsche Esports Team entry

Fourth in GTE is Aston Martin Racing No. 95 car with Nicki Thiim at the virtual wheel, one spot ahead of another Porsche Esports Entry (No. 91)

Three manufacturers – Porsche, Aston Martin and Corvette – currently make up the top six positions in the GTE class

Elsewhere, the No. 52 AF Corse Ferrari entry with Charles Leclerc in the team suffered a serious setback just after the race’s quarter-way mark with a lengthy stint in the pits followed by some server issues

Live timing can be found HERE.

Don’t miss a minute of the action… follow the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual live via the FIA WEC YouTube channel HERE and in French language HERE.

