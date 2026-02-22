Red Bull Lukvrame Celebrates Ancient Tradition Using Wooden Ice Skates In Georgia.

Red Bull Lukvrame returned to the Georgian town of Mestia on Friday as nearly 50 local and amateur riders strapped on handmade wooden ice skates called lukhmeds then raced down a winding, picturesque course on the snow in a thrilling celebration of tradition. Here is all you need to know:



Red Bull Lukvrame is a dynamic and challenging yet entertaining competition dreamed up by Svaneti local Leri Niguriani and his friend Andro Burduli that revives the ancient heritage of riding lukhmeds, a tradition preserved in Svaneti and other mountainous regions of Georgia.

Lukhmeds are handmade wooden devices that were traditionally used for transportation and skating on the icy surface and compacted snow, the Svan word “Lukvrame” meaning “frozen”.

They are prepared individually by a local carpenter for the skater to fit the foot size, while the hand bars’ height should reach the knee of the skater so that they help in manoeuvring while skiing.

Burduli revealed: “What we [Niguriani and Burduli] wanted was for the tradition of skating with lukhmeds not to be lost, but to be transformed into a sport, into a more extreme sport. And that is exactly what happened. Today, accordingly, the competition format has already been established, the rules have been formed, as well as the track and the standard for the lukhmeds.”

Now in its third edition after successful 2022 and 2024 events, the 2026 course featured specially designed obstacles like jumps that pushed the participants to test both their speed and skill, making the descent through the beautiful buildings of Mestia even more exhilarating.

Following a fun qualification stage that saw the competitors try to master the tricky lukhmeds, the 16 best riders advanced to the head-to-head finals – battling fiercely alongside each other down the slippery track to secure the fastest time.

Tezo Nikoloziani from the Latali community emerged as the fastest rider of the event, claiming first place after an intense final round with Davit Pilpani in second and Goga Guledani third.

Nikoloziani said: “I am from the Latali community. I have been skating with lukhmeds since childhood. These lukhmeds I inherited from my family. This victory is secondary for me; the main thing is that this sport becomes as popular as possible among new generations and they learn to skate on these Svan wooden devices, because skating with lukhmeds had almost been forgotten.”

What makes Red Bull Lukvrame a truly unique sporting event is its combination of heritage and adventure: the joyful tradition of riding lukhmeds passed down through generations, the breathtaking scenery of Mestia, and the courageous participants.

Like this: Like Loading...