Football Australia is delighted to announce the landmark multi-year partnership with Isuzu UTE Australia (IUA), as the official automotive partner of Australia’s iconic national teams.

In a significant boost for the sport, the agreement encompasses the entire national team pathway, including the CommBank Socceroos, CommBank Matildas, the men’s and women’s youth squads (U17s, U20s and U23s) as well as the CommBank Pararoos and CommBank ParaMatildas.

Football Australia will work closely with Isuzu UTE and its Australia-wide dealer network on promotional opportunities, digital content and community engagement activations.

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/isuzu-ute-australia-shifts-gear-official-automotive-partner-football-australia

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

