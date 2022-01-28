Red Bull Racing announces its official headset and video conferencing hardware partner Poly for 2022 and beyond.

While victory in Formula One often depends on the lightning-fast decisions made in the cockpit and on the pit wall, success is equally dependent on a team’s ability to make the right connections in every area of the business – between driver and engineer, garage and factory, and among the departments that deliver a winning performance each season.

And with communication and collaboration being the key to victory, Red Bull Racing is excited to partner with Poly.

With a long history of innovation, Poly continues to push the boundaries as a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, with audio, voice, and video products that ensure every word and gesture are captured with precision, clarity and focus, no matter how extreme the environment or how complex the working conditions.

Poly’s pro-grade communications gear will be implemented across Red Bull Racing’s operations, with its headsets being used by Red Bull Racing team members throughout the 2022 Formula One season and beyond. Its category defining audio, voice, and video solutions will also allow each of the team’s departments to collaborate more closely and more efficiently in the future.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner, said: “A World Championship winning Formula One Team is made up of hundreds of people working in unison, though they are often separated by thousands of miles. As such, it’s vitally important that we have clear lines of communication in every area of the business, bringing our entire team together, no matter where they are in the world. Poly’s category defining suite of audio, voice and video solutions will help us to find the competitive edge we need to win.”

Poly CEO, Dave Shull added: “We are thrilled to partner with Red Bull Racing as they build-off of their success from last season. This partnership unites two global organizations focused on performance and innovation. As the 2022 season kicks off, Red Bull Racing will rely on Poly’s premium audio and video technology to ensure every word and gesture is captured with precision and clarity, delivering a reliable collaboration experience in support of their business, from any location in the world.”

Like this: Like Loading...