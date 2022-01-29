Sustainability has been at the heart of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ project from the start, premised on the idea that the preparation and delivery of a mega-sporting event can have a significant long-term impact by leaving a greener, more equitable place for generations to come.

The latest FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Sustainability Progress Report can now be accessed online by the public, and for the first time as a living document. This new format enables FIFA, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC (Q22) to continuously update stakeholders on progress and performance regarding tournament sustainability efforts, and communicate key achievements as they occur.

The online sustainability progress report will be updated on a regular basis and supersedes the previous report, which was published in late 2020. – www.fifa.com

#AFF

#FIFA

Like this: Like Loading...