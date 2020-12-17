Red Bull Racing Esports has opened its new home of gaming excellence, which will not only help improve the skills of the current crop of 12 Team drivers, but also be used as an academy hub to ensure Red Bull Racing Esports continues to give wings to young sim racers.

The new home for esports is set in the heart of the Red Bull Racing Technology Campus in Milton Keynes and boasts the very best equipment and technology.

The new facility will be the home for the Red Bull Racing Esports Team. The drivers will train from here in the lead up to major competitions and in some instances the team will also compete from the space.

The new space – to be named by fans who submitted over 4000 entries into our Playseat competition – is divided into four main areas, the training area, competition area, console area and the driver locker area.

The training area features six F1 Esports Pro Series specification Playseats with Fanatec set-up and super-sharp 240hz AOC screens connected to a 9×9 video wall which displays data from the drivers. Each member of the Team will have top of the range HyperX peripherals, including Cloud II Wireless headset. There will also be a Citrix data dashboard for the Team Manager to monitor training and events.

The competition area offers two Playseats with immersive AOC triple screen set-ups and Fanatec direct-drive wheelbases for additional force feedback. One of the rigs will also feature a full Fanatec drifting set up.

The console area, is a chillout zone where the Team can relax away from the virtual racetrack. The area is equipped with a 65” Philips OLED TV connect to a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X complete with Playseat PUMA Gaming chairs. There is a Sonos Arc with sub and additional speaker setup for Dolby Atmos surround sound.

There will be opportunities for the public to hire the space on a select number of days each year. Fans can enjoy a tour of the Red Bull Racing factory and then experience first-hand how our esports drivers train.

