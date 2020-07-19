Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) has been declared unfit for the Gran Premio Red Bull de España after suffering a dislocation-fracture of the right shoulder in MotoGP™ Q2.
The Spaniard crashed at the super-fast Turn 11 right-hander towards the end of qualifying after graduating from Q1, with MotoGP™ Traumatology Specialist Dr Mir confirming the extent of his injuries.
One minute of Q2 to go and then this happened…
“He has had a fracture-dislocation of his right shoulder that caused him a lot of pain, so after taking some x-rays immediately he has undergone sedation to put his shoulder in place, which is really much more painful than a fracture.
“The next step will be that he will now go to the Jerez hospital and undergo an MRI to assess the degree of injury to the tendons. I don’t know how to confirm anything, but I think tomorrow’s race is very compromised, but until we have the result of the test I can’t confirm that.”
We wish Rins a speedy recovery and hope to see him racing at the Andalusian GP next weekend.