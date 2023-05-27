Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has won Stage 20 of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 18.6km long Tarvisio-Monte Lussari Tudor ITT. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)  and João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) finished second and third respectively.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is the new Maglia Rosa.

STAGE RESULTS
1 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) – 18.6 km in 44’23″, average speed 25.145 km/h
2 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 40″
3 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 42″

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION1 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)
2 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 14″3 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 1’15”

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYSThe leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are designed by CASTELLI and produced with SITIP recycled fabrics.

  • Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)
  • Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jonathan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)
  • Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ)
  • Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner and new Maglia Rosa Primož Roglič said: “It feels amazing. It’s incredible. My chain dropped but I put it back. I could have lost everything but it’s part of racing. The crowd gave me some extra watts and I was enjoying the atmosphere and the energy around the event. One day to go. The course is a bit technical. It’s not over until it’s over but it looks good.” – www.giroditalia.it

