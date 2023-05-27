Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has won Stage 20 of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 18.6km long Tarvisio-Monte Lussari Tudor ITT. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) finished second and third respectively.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is the new Maglia Rosa.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) – 18.6 km in 44’23″, average speed 25.145 km/h

2 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 40″

3 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 42″

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)

2 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 14″

3 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 1’15”

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are designed by CASTELLI and produced with SITIP recycled fabrics.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)

leader of the General Classification, sponsored by – Maglia Ciclamino , leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jon athan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)

, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by – Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ)

leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by – Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner and new Maglia Rosa Primož Roglič said: “It feels amazing. It’s incredible. My chain dropped but I put it back. I could have lost everything but it’s part of racing. The crowd gave me some extra watts and I was enjoying the atmosphere and the energy around the event. One day to go. The course is a bit technical. It’s not over until it’s over but it looks good.” – www.giroditalia.it

