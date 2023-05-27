Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has won Stage 20 of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 18.6km long Tarvisio-Monte Lussari Tudor ITT. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) finished second and third respectively.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is the new Maglia Rosa.
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) – 18.6 km in 44’23″, average speed 25.145 km/h
2 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 40″
3 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 42″
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
2 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 14″ 3 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 1’15”
THE OFFICIAL JERSEYSThe leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are designed by CASTELLI and produced with SITIP recycled fabrics.
- Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)
- Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jon
athan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)
- Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ)
- Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)
Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner and new Maglia Rosa Primož Roglič said: “It feels amazing. It’s incredible. My chain dropped but I put it back. I could have lost everything but it’s part of racing. The crowd gave me some extra watts and I was enjoying the atmosphere and the energy around the event. One day to go. The course is a bit technical. It’s not over until it’s over but it looks good.” – www.giroditalia.it