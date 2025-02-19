Global stars Justin Rose, Max Homa and Byeong Hun An are set to join defending champion Robert MacIntyre at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, with tickets on sale now at ETG.GOLF/GSOGA

Major winner and former Scottish Open champion Rose, US Ryder Cup Star Homa – who counts the 2021 Genesis Invitational amongst his six PGA TOUR victories – and the latest Genesis Championship winner An will tee it up as part of a world-class field at Renaissance Club from July 9-13.

Rose, who claimed the U.S. Open in 2013 and the Olympic Gold Medal in 2016, is aiming for a second victory in Scotland’s national open, following his two-shot win at Royal Aberdeen in 2014.

The four-time Ryder Cup winner said: “I have great memories of my win in 2014 – not least the reception from the Scottish fans – and the Genesis Scottish Open is an event that I always look forward to.”

Homa is set for a fourth consecutive Genesis Scottish Open appearance and is aiming to add a second DP World Tour title after triumphing in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November 2023.



The 2023 Ryder Cup star said: “The Genesis Scottish Open is an event that I always circle on the calendar. It’s always a fun experience and it would be cool to add another Genesis trophy to my collection.”



An sealed his second DP World Tour title with an emotional victory on home soil in October, when he defeated fellow home favourite Tom Kim in a play-off at the Genesis Championship in Korea.



The two-time Presidents Cup star ended a nine-year wait for further DP World Tour success with that memorable victory in front of friends and family in Incheon, and will head to North Berwick aiming to better his tied third place Genesis Scottish Open finish in 2023.



An said: “It was incredible to get the win at the Genesis Championship to round out a great 2024, and I can’t wait to get back to Scotland and see what we can do at Renaissance Club this summer.”

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor. Genesis title-sponsor two tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s 2025 schedule, with the Genesis Scottish Open following last week’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, won by European Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg.

The event benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government and VisitScotland, and retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025.

Current General Admission ticket prices for the Genesis Scottish Open present a saving of up to £15 on final prices, plus tickets for the 18th Grandstand are available to purchase for just £20 on Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Season tickets, Ticket+ and Green on 18 Premium Experience options are also on sale, and fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to see a star-studded field tee it up in East Lothian this summer, with limited availability across all categories.

General Admission Daily or Season tickets can be purchased now at ETG.GOLF/GSOGA. Ticket+, which offers an enhanced experience including reserved bar and viewing area, preferential parking and meal vouchers can be purchased at ETG.GOLF/GSOPLUS. And for the Green on 18 Premium Experience, purchase at ETG.GOLF/GSOPE.

