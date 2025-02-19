Hexagon’s digital twin technologies drive maximum performance for Oracle Red Bull Racing as long-term partnership is extended and expanded.

As Exclusive Metrology Partner, Hexagon embeds quality with Formula One speed, helping the Team to stay ahead amid evolving regulations.

Hexagon to amplify partnership with the Oracle Red Bull Racing family, committing their support to Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing for the 2025 season.

Multi-year renewal strengthens the 18-year collaboration between the two forces, driving shared innovation and success across the Red Bull Technology Campus and every F1 race worldwide.

Hexagon to proudly feature on the RB21 for the 2025 season.

Oracle Red Bull Racing is delighted to continue its future with long-term trusted innovation partner Hexagon, at its side. For the past 18 years, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division has delivered cutting-edge 3D laser scanning and digitalisation solutions that have enabled the Team to climb and remain at the pinnacle of F1.

Demonstrating further commitment to the Team, Hexagon will expand their partnership through Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing, inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals with a focus on the engineering sector and bridging the gap between sim racing and F1.

Hexagon branding will feature on the lower sidepod of the RB21, signifying their longstanding contribution to the operation of the car. Further branding will feature across Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing liveries for the F1 Sim Racing World Championship and Porsche Esports Supercup, as well as at the Team’s home in the Red Bull Racing Erena.

The continuation of the partnership is a crucial development in the Team’s journey to creating a successful car in 2026 as we embark on unchartered territory in F1 and as a Team. Hexagon’s advanced digitalisation technology will ensure Oracle Red Bull Racing continue to drive innovation, finding the limit of the sport’s new regulations to extract maximum performance.

With thousands of design changes each season, Hexagon has enabled the Team to achieve the highest levels of speed and agility by seamlessly integrating quality inspection and digitalisation into its engineering processes. The accuracy of these technologies ensures the extreme levels of precision and quality required at the first attempt, delivering unmatched productivity. The speed at which it captures data also ensures the Team maintains its competitive edge both on and off the track, providing the trusted insights needed for rapid design development.

Oracle Red Bull Racing has reduced faults by 50% over the past two years with the support of Hexagon’s ultra-fast scanning technologies that guarantee every component is manufactured to the required accuracy and quality, as the car is reassembled for each race.

To maximise performance, Hexagon’s 3D laser scanning technology and trackside support will provide crucial support in refining aerodynamics, ensuring precision setups that propel the Team to the front of the grid. Hexagon’s history-making contributions will be celebrated by the appearance of its logo on the car throughout the 2025 season.

Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Hexagon has played a vital role in the success we’ve achieved over a long period as a valued partner to the Team. Our technology partners are a crucial element for us and we’re very selective about who we work with. Hexagon will ensure our competitiveness for years to come.”

Josh Weiss, president of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligdence division, said: “At Hexagon, we’re honoured to continue our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, where our advanced measurement technologies play a key role in driving on-track success. Sharing a legacy of entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and excellence, we’re excited to face the challenges of the upcoming season and embrace an even greener, more exhilarating era in 2026 and beyond.”

Like this: Like Loading...