PINO Nico (chl), Citroën C3 R2 during a private test on the Circuit de Saint-Brès on February 11, 2025 in Saint-Brès, France – Photo Marc de Mattia / DPPI

As part of the Stellantis Motorsport Young Driver Program (YDP), 20-year-old Chilean driver Nico Pino enjoyed his first experience behind the wheel of a Citroën C3 Rally2 in a test session organised by Citroën Racing

A track and endurance racing driver, Nico Pino had already tested the DS E-TENSE FE25 all-electric single-seater at the end of 2024

The Stellantis Motorsport Young Driver Program was set up to identify, train and develop talented, up-and-coming drivers in various branches of motorsport

Having started off in go-karting and single-seater racing (Formula 4 and Euroformula), Chilean driver Nico Pino switched to Endurance racing in 2021, competing in the Asian Le Mans Series, the European Le Mans Series, the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

After finishing on the LMP2 podium at the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and third in the GT3 class at the 6 Hours of São Paulo in 2024, Nico Pino recently contested the 24 Hours of Daytona (Florida, USA) in a prototype from the top-level GTP class (Hypercar).

Spotted by Stellantis Motorsport and invited to join the Young Driver Program (YDP) in April 2024, Nico Pino had already had the chance to test the Gen2 DS E-TENSE FE21 and Gen3 DS E-TENSE FE25 all-electric single-seaters during eight test sessions between April and November 2024.

On 11 February, the talented and versatile Chilean youngster enjoyed his first experience of rallying, driving a Citroën C3 Rally2 during a test session organised and supervised by Citroën Racing on the gravel base of Saint-Brès, near Alès.

In the driving rain, Nico gradually got to grips with the damp, slippery conditions, as he learned about trail braking on loose surfaces and above all, communication with his co-driver for the day, Guillaume Mercoiret, a key aspect of rallying that is not part of his usual set-up. Guided by Yohan Rossel, recent winner of the WRC2 class at the Rallye Monte-Carlo, and supported by Rossel Compétition, Nico quickly grasped the basics of rallying, his confidence increasing as he got more and more miles under his belt.

Used to very precise racing lines in circuit racing and long endurance strategies, Nico Pino had to adapt his driving style comprehensively during this initial experience of gravel rallying. Unlike endurance racing, where each turn is repeated over and over with a defined racing line, rallying calls for an ability to adapt almost instantaneously to the conditions, with different road surfaces, unknown turns and constantly changing grip.

“The thing that surprised me the most was having to react constantly. In endurance racing, we have a precise set of references on each lap. Here, the surface is constantly changing, and I had to trust the pace notes and my feeling and adapt my line in real time. It’s a totally different challenge, but it’s an incredible learning experience!”, explained Nico Pino.

Didier Clement: Stellantis Motorsport Customer Racing Sporting Manager

“The Stellantis Motorsport Young Driver Program is designed to identify and develop talented drivers of the future by providing them with a unique experience in various branches of motorsport. Nico Pino’s transition to rallying with the Citroën C3 Rally2 is the perfect illustration of this approach. We’re convinced that versatility is an essential quality for top-level drivers and this immersive experience in rallying is a key stage in his learning. We are looking forward to seeing how Nico will incorporate this experience into the rest of his career.”

