Formula E returns to China for a double-header in Shanghai, marking rounds 10 and 11 of Season 11, at the iconic Shanghai International Circuit. 22 drivers prepare to hit the tarmac in the GEN3 Evo machine as it makes its debut in the country in another competitive season for the all-electric single-seater championship.

The Shanghai E-Prix will also feature the return of PIT BOOST, an innovative and mandatory mid-race feature introduced in Season 11 for double-header events. This strategic element will be implemented during Round 10 on Saturday.

PIT BOOST allows cars to receive a 10% energy increase (3.85kWh) through a 30-second, 600kW boost in the pit lane. While all drivers must make this stop, each team is only provided with one PIT BOOST rig, preventing double-stacking and adding a crucial layer of strategic decision-making that could significantly impact race outcomes.

The 2025 Hankook Shanghai E-Prix starts at 15:05 local time (07:05 UTC) on Saturday 31 May.

THE GEN3 EVO TAKES ON THE TARMAC AT SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT

Formula E is ready to return to the iconic Shanghai International Circuit – a premier motorsport facility, known for its unique layout resembling the Chinese character “上” (shang), meaning ‘superior’.

Designed for top-tier motorsport global events, the circuit features a challenging combination of high-speed straights and tight corners, including the iconic loop of Turns 1 and 2. With state-of-the-art facilities, the circuit offers an exceptional experience for teams, media, and spectators.

The clockwise, 3.051km-layout is a shortened version of the traditional Grand Prix circuit, which allows for more laps of racing with the added features that make up a thrilling Formula E E-Prix. For example, the positioning of the ATTACK MODE activation will sit on the outside of the long right-hander of Turn 2.

STILL TOO SOON TO CALL? SEASON 11 STANDINGS START TO TAKE SHAPE

As Season 11 heads towards its final few laps, the first season of the GEN3 Evo era has been fiercely competitive. The first nine rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship have seen six different race winners and fourteen drivers on the podium, with eight teams represented in the top ten of the Drivers’ standings currently.

Nissan Formula E Team’s Oliver Rowland is currently dominating the FIA Drivers’ World Championship standings with an impressive 161 points, significantly ahead of his closest competitor, Pascal Wehrlein, who sits on 84 points for TAG Heuer Porsche. Rowland’s remarkable performance includes three consecutive Julius Baer Pole Positions since Monaco and a total of four victories and three second-place finishes this season. This consistent success highlights a powerful collaboration between Rowland’s talent and the Nissan powertrain in the GEN3 Evo car.

The current GEN3 Evo era of Formula E has proven to be incredibly competitive, with every single team having achieved a podium finish by Round 9. This underscores the depth of talent and machinery across the championship.

Notable podiums this season include Dan Ticktum’s first Formula E podium in Tokyo for CUPRA Kiro, Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries’ return to the top three in Monaco, and rookie Taylor Barnard securing four podiums in his debut full-time season so far.

FORMULA E’S HISTORY IN CHINA: A LOOK BACK

China was the very first host of a Formula E race, kicking off Season 1 in 2014 at the Beijing E-Prix, which is why the 2025 Hankook Shanghai E-Prix feels like the championship is returning to where it began – in a country that holds such a special place in its history.

Since that inaugural event, Formula E has raced in four different Chinese locations, including the street circuits of Hong Kong and Sanya. Across these nine races, there have been eight different winners, showcasing the unpredictable and competitive nature of the championship.

Notable victories include Lucas di Grassi’s win at the first-ever Beijing E-Prix. Sébastien Buemi stands alone with two victories in China, winning in Beijing (Season 2) and Hong Kong (Season 3). More recently, Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans and TAG Heuer Porsche’s António Félix da Costa claimed victories during last year’s Shanghai double-header. As Formula E returns to Shanghai, the question remains: will a new victor emerge in China?

ENTERTAINMENT OFF THE TRACK

Besides the excitement on the track, Formula E fans can look forward to an unforgettable day in Formula E’s Fan Village, the vibrant centre of every E-Prix event. Ticket-holders can test their skills on the Formula E simulators, enjoy captivating performances by local artists, and groove to the beats of live music.

For families, the Kids’ Area offers a day of endless exploration, with activities designed to spark curiosity and inspire innovation while promoting sustainability. When hunger strikes, fans can venture into the food court for an array of local flavours.

A limited number of tickets are still available for people who don’t want to miss out on the action.

SUSTAINABILITY TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT THE SHANGHAI E-PRIX

As Formula E maintains its position as the world’s most sustainable sport, it continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress.

Building on last year’s impact, Formula E will enhance its local engagement efforts in Shanghai through renewed support for the Shanghai Mutual Aid Foundation via its Better Futures Fund, alongside the return of the Inspiration Hour community tour, delivered in collaboration with FIA CareerShift in this market. These actions, alongside the FIA Girls on Track programme, underline Formula E’s mission to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future for motorsport and beyond.

Throughout race week, Formula E will align with local partners across the Jiading District to deliver initiatives that drive long-term environmental and social change, reinforcing the Championship’s aim to drive sustainable human progress and create lasting impact in each and every race location.

Sustainability and social impact credentials at the 2025 Shanghai E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The Shanghai E-Prix will be powered by a renewable energy mix comprising grid energy and 100% renewable HVO fuel.

Better Futures Fund: For the second consecutive year, Formula E will support the Shanghai Mutual Aid Foundation, a local organisation serving vulnerable youth and families in Jiading District. The €25,000 donation from the Formula E Better Futures Fund will support the Jiading with Love programme, which supports vulnerable children and young people facing various challenges, alongside their families.

Change. Accelerated. Live Shanghai presented by FIA : Formula E's thought leadership platform returns to Shanghai on Thursday 29th May, bringing together experts from motorsport, policy, education, and sustainability sectors. Set against the iconic backdrop of the historic waterfront district at the Old City Hall on the Bund, Change. Accelerated. Live. Shanghai will feature bold discussions on climate action, equitable energy transition, and the innovations that are driving a net zero future across sport, business and society.

Inspiration Hour: Held on Friday 30 May, Formula E's flagship community experience will welcome a total of up to 200 participants, including students and families involved in the Jiading with Love initiative alongside local school students. This also includes 50 university students invited through the FIA's CareerShift programme. Participants will take part in a pit lane walk, explore the Gaming Arena, and visit the Fan Village, giving them exclusive behind the scenes access to the world of Formula E.

FIA Girls on Track: Up to 120 young women, aged 12–18, will take part in on-site activities including workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk. The programme continues to champion gender equality and STEM education by engaging girls from diverse backgrounds in motorsport experiences. One of the programme participants will take part in a trophy presentation on race day, spotlighting female talent and involvement in elite motorsport. The activation is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner), ABB (Principal Partner) and Fortescue Zero (Official Partner).

