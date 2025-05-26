Kasper Asgreen (EF Education – EasyPost) has won Stage 14 of the 108th Giro d’Italia, the 195 km long Treviso-Nova Gorica/Gorizia, ahead of Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Olav Kooij (Team Visma | Lease a Bike).

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) retains the Maglia Rosa.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Kasper Asgreen (EF Education – EasyPost) – 195 km in 4h04’40”, av speed 47.820 km/h2 – Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at 16″3 – Olav Kooij (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

2 – Simon Yates (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) at 1’20”

3 – Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates XRG) at 1’26”

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are produced and designed by CASTELLI.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by IUMAN – Intimissimi Uomo – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale and ITA – Italian Trade Agency – Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team)

Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, born after 01/01/2000, sponsored by Conad – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Kasper Asgreen said: “It was a tough day out there. It’s annoying that you have to destroy yourself completely like this to win bike races but when it works out it’s worth it so I’m super happy. The team gave me the permission and the freedom to go for it today and I’m super grateful for that. I knew that in the second half of a Grand Tour, everybody has tired legs and that made the difference today for the breakaway to be successful. The weather conditions have definitely played in my favour. The final circuit was quite technical. Wet roads made it harder for the bunch to catch us. It’s fantastic to win a stage of the Giro d’Italia after I did it at the Tour de France. I’m one step closer to the trilogy”. – www.giroditalia.it

