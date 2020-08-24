Royal Navy kept up the pressure at the top of the Futsal Thai League 2020 in spite of their 3-3 draw against ASM Port this week.

In just two minutes, Itthicha Paphaphan single-handedly put the score at 1-1 when he gave the opener to Royal Navy in the 17th minute before he then conceded an own goal barely a minute later.

It was ASM Port who went bursting off the gates after the break with Rian Feitose Gomes (24th) smashing in the lead for ASM Port as Royal Navy then replied with two quick returns off Wipusana Piamsawat (37th) and Pornpot Phromtrakul (38th).

But Royal Navy’s hope of bouncing in the three points was denied when ASM Port pulled in the late equaliser through Marcos Vinicius de Mendonca right at the end.

The draw gave Royal Navy 13 points from five matches played – two points behind league leaders Chonburi Bluewave.

Incidentally, both Royal Navy and Chonburi Bluewave are the only two undefeated teams in the league.

And this week, Chonburi Bluewave kept up with their winning ways with another superb performance when they pummelled Suratthani FC 6-1.

Muhammad Osamanmusa got the ball rolling with the lead for Chonburi Bluewave after just one minute as Suratthani then replied with the equaliser off Ekaphong Surat Sawang two minutes later.

But Chonburi Bluewave were just too formidable as they then added five more goals through Thai international Jirawat Sornwichian (13th), Krit Aran Sanya Lak (28th), Osamanmusa (35th), Kritsada Wongkaew (36th) and Panat Kittipanuwong (38th).

The three points this week ensured Chonburi Bluewave their place at the top of the standings with a perfect record of five wins from five matches played.

RESULTS

Bangkok BTS FC beat Northeast 8-3

PTT Bluewave Chonburi beat Surat Thani 6-1

ASM Port drew with Royal Navy 3-3

Bangkok City FC beat Sing Samut Sakorn 6-3

Cat FC beat Thammasat Stallion 6-2

Phetchaburi Rajabhat beat Kasem Bundit 4-2

Tha Kham Cold Room beat BKC Prachinburi Highway 3-1

