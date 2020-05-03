Sebastian Job and Graham Carroll claim a race win each in the first round of the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup at Zandvoort Circuit. Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Cars, the Red Bull Racing Esports team were able to put their practice to the test and come out on top in both races.

Graham took the top spot in the first race, which he led from lights to flag with Sebastian battling his way from fifth to first in the endurance race to claim maximum points.

Patrick Holzmann, the third member of the Team racing in this series, had a nightmare for the first round, he qualified on pole, but as the lights went out his brake pedal broke and he was unable to finish either race.

Endurance Race winner, Sebastian Job commented, “I was so happy when I crossed the line! I had one of the best battles of my career today, it was incredible how close Josh Rogers and I were. I have so much respect for him, we didn’t give each other much space and we still didn’t crash. The first race didn’t quite go to plan and I didn’t gain as many places as I had hoped, it’s so difficult to pass on this track and I didn’t want to risk it. What a great way to start the season though, as a team we’ve put in a lot of work since last season ended and it’s nice to see how well it’s paying off.”

Sprint Race winner, Graham Carroll said, “If someone had offered me this result at the start of the weekend, I would’ve snapped their hand off! I’m over the moon to walk away with first and second today. Over the winter I got some new equipment and I really put the work in. As a team, we’ve been on another level with our practice sessions. I’m feeling confident going into the race next weekend, hopefully we can maintain the great results!”

Unable to finish either race, Patrik Holzmann adds, “Today was quite disappointing. I started well as I qualified eighth, which meant I started from pole position. I most likely would’ve kept that position, but unfortunately, my brake pedal broke at the start which sent me to the back of the grid and I was also given a time penalty, so the sprint race was over before it started. I managed to gain fifteen positions in the Feature Race but I got caught up in a crash which took out three people including me. Seb and Graham did a great job and proved the cars had pace.”

Round two of the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup will be at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday 9 May, starting at 14:00 GMT.

Round 1 Sprint Race Result – Zandvoort

1. Graham Carroll – Red Bull Racing Esports

2. Tommy Østgaard – Coanda Simsport

3. Brian Lockwood – Race Kraft Esport

4. Joshua Rogers – Coanda Simsport

5. Sebastian Job – Red Bull Racing Esports

6. Jeff Giassi – Positive SimRacing

7. Dayne Warren – Logitech G Altus Esports

8. Alejandro Sánchez – MSI eSports

9. Jamie Fluke – Apex Racing Team

10. Ricardo Castro Ledo – Coanda Simsport

…

DNF. Patrik Holzmann – Red Bull Racing Esports

Round 1 Endurance Race Result – Zandvoort

1. Sebastian Job – Red Bull Racing Esports

2. Graham Carroll – Red Bull Racing Esports

3. Joshua Rogers – Coanda Simsport

4. Tommy Østgaard – Coanda Simsport

5. Brian Lockwood – Race Kraft Esport

6. Jamie Fluke – Apex Racing Team

7. Dayne Warren – Logitech G Altus Esports

8. Alejandro Sánchez – MSI eSports

9. Mack Bakkum – Coanda Simsport

10. Aleksi Uusi-Jaakkola – Team Redline

…

DNF. Patrik Holzmann – Red Bull Racing Esports